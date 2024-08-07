Boston Partners Lowers Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,873 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $275.89 million, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 0.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

