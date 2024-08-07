Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 972.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Resources Connection in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Resources Connection from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resources Connection currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Resources Connection Stock Down 0.6 %

RGP stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $359.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.66. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.59 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $131,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,411.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roger D. Carlile bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $281,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $131,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,411.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

