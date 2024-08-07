Boston Partners Makes New Investment in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Boston Partners bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 135.8% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

