Boston Partners Purchases New Shares in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,923 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 38,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFWM shares. DA Davidson upgraded First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

