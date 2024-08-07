Boston Partners Sells 1,246 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Cadre were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cadre by 1,640.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Cadre by 635.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cadre by 992.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $275,759.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 547,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDRE opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Cadre had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $137.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

