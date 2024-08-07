Boston Partners Sells 15,391 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,391 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.16% of Ranger Energy Services worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,080,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 419.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 255,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 206,580 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 419,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 57,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

In other news, CFO Melissa Cougle acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

