Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,341 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vale were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 109.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 52,906 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 217,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 165,141 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth about $1,379,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 39,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 288,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 42,118 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

