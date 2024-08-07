BP (NYSE:BP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.92

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.92 and last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 164628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BP. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

BP Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.56%.

Institutional Trading of BP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BP by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BP by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BP by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

