Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.81.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

