Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lumos Pharma, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMOFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lumos Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.27) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.26). The consensus estimate for Lumos Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.33. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,405.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.66%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

