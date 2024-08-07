Brokers Offer Predictions for Under Armour, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UAA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

NYSE UAA opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Under Armour declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Under Armour by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

