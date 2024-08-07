Brokers Set Expectations for Kellanova’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:K)

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kellanova in a report released on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.58. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kellanova’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kellanova’s FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kellanova from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE K opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average is $57.53. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $75.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 85.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $4,452,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,908,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,501,352.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $45,509,110. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Kellanova by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $889,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.