Cadre (CDRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Cadre to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.99 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cadre to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cadre Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38. Cadre has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Cadre

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $275,759.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 547,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

