Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Holdings Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CZR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

