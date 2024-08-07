Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Camden Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.14.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $117.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.44. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $121.29.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,465 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 160,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

