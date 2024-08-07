Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $627,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 661,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 40,504 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,211,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

