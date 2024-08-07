Canadian Utilities Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.453 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$32.94 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$28.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.13. The company has a market cap of C$6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CU shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.00.

About Canadian Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.