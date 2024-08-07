Canoo (GOEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Canoo to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canoo to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Canoo Price Performance
GOEV stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Canoo has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $114.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Canoo in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.79.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canoo
About Canoo
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canoo
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.