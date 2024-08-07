Canoo (GOEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Canoo to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canoo to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canoo Price Performance

GOEV stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Canoo has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $114.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Canoo news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,508.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,771.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Canoo news, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,483.21. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 181,513 shares in the company, valued at $422,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,508.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares in the company, valued at $422,771.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Canoo in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canoo

About Canoo

(Get Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.