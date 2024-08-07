Capita (LON:CPI) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.45) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 1,800 ($23.00) to GBX 2,200 ($28.12) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

LON:CPI opened at GBX 17.03 ($0.22) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.84. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 23.20 ($0.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81. The stock has a market cap of £287.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

