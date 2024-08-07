Carl Russo Sells 25,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,723,381 shares in the company, valued at $139,850,190.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CALX opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $48.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Calix by 516.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,852,000 after acquiring an additional 900,713 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 944,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,259,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,483,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Calix by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 607,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 386,318 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

