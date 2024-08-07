Carl Russo Sells 25,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,723,381 shares in the company, valued at $139,850,190.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Calix Trading Up 2.7 %
NYSE:CALX opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $48.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.68 and a beta of 1.76.
Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix
Analyst Ratings Changes
CALX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CALX
About Calix
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calix
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.