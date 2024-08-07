Cencora, Inc. (COR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
Cencora has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Cencora has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cencora to earn $14.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.
Cencora Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE COR opened at $239.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.65. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.63.
Read Our Latest Research Report on COR
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,337,283 shares of company stock worth $1,476,300,791 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cencora
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Lucid Group Stock Gains Traction, But Its Stock Price Won’t
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Promising Small-Cap AI Stocks for the Next Market Rally
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why AST SpaceMobile Stock is a Must-Watch in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.