Cencora, Inc. (COR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Cencora has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Cencora has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cencora to earn $14.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

NYSE COR opened at $239.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.65. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,337,283 shares of company stock worth $1,476,300,791 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

