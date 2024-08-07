Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Major Shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Sells 4,438,171 Shares

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE COR opened at $239.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.65.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on COR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $650,424,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

