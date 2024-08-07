Ceres Power’s (CWR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 650 ($8.31) target price on the stock.
Ceres Power Stock Performance
Shares of LON:CWR opened at GBX 206.34 ($2.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 198.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 180.44. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of £398.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -731.43 and a beta of 1.47. Ceres Power has a 52 week low of GBX 126.40 ($1.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 388.40 ($4.96).
About Ceres Power
