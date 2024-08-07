Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DD opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $85.12. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 95.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

