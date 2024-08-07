Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 27,463 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 283.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 209,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 154,551 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 112,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

