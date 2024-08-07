Cetera Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,921,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $970,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.98. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $631.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

