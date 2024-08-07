Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 102.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $39.89.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

