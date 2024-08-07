Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,435,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,518,000 after purchasing an additional 71,698 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,528,000 after buying an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 122,757 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 359,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 319,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,102,000 after buying an additional 37,075 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

MAIN stock opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

