Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ stock opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.56. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

