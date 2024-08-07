Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 124.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,989,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AON by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,549,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $323.40 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $344.68. The company has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 2.42.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.21.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

