Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 2,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Corteva by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 81.01%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

