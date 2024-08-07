Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 4,941 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.