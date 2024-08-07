Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 197,101 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 277.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,101 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.89% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,674.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,683 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 430,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AAAU opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

