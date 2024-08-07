Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $864,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 191,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SMDV opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.98. The company has a market cap of $805.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

