Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 569.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,252 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.61. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

