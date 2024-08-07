Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $6.21 Million in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIEFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 213,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 4.86% of Capital Group International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,054,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 264,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGIE opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $29.94.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

