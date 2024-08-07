Chardan Capital Lowers Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Price Target to $6.00

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 264.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.90.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,868.35% and a negative return on equity of 136.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

