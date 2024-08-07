ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stake Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 183,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 63,851 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in ChargePoint by 32.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 443,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 109,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,688,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

CHPT stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $8.13.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 127.18% and a negative net margin of 93.05%. The company had revenue of $107.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at $657,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at $657,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $38,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,099 shares of company stock valued at $137,498. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley raised ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ChargePoint

About ChargePoint

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.