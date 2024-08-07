Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

