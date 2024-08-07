Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.45.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.