Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $228.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.69. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.29.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

