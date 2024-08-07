Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Evercore ISI

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GTLS

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $122.12 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 45,215 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.