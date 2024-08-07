Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GTLS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $220.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $122.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 122.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $109.48 and a 1-year high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.