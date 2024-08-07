Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO) Plans Dividend of €0.02

Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LON TORO opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.56 ($0.01). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 million and a P/E ratio of -17.67.

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

