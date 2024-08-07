Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.50. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.64%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -117.65%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

