China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

China Automotive Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $110.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter.

China Automotive Systems Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 87.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.40% of China Automotive Systems worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

