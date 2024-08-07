Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70 to $0.80 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

