Clarkson (LON:CKN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 4,500 ($57.51) price target on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($63.26) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Clarkson’s payout ratio is 3,722.63%.
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
