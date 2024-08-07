Clarkson (LON:CKN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 4,500 ($57.51) price target on the stock.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($63.26) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CKN

Clarkson Price Performance

Clarkson Cuts Dividend

CKN opened at GBX 3,795 ($48.50) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,262.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,977.94. Clarkson has a 12-month low of GBX 2,500 ($31.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,675 ($59.74).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Clarkson’s payout ratio is 3,722.63%.

Clarkson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.