ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.72.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.65% and a negative net margin of 186.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearSign Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 3,350,000 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $3,048,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,539,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681,269.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

