Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,118 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 177,198 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.2 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cleveland-Cliffs

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.