CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.45

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.45 and traded as high as $22.36. CNB Financial shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 40,259 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CCNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $468.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Articles

